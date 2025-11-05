Trial of man accused of murdering pregnant partner put back to next year

Natalie McNally was allegedly stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18th, 2022, when she was 15 weeks pregnant. Photograph: Pacemaker

The trial of a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner, Natalie McNally, in Co Armagh has been delayed until next year.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, a judge expressed his “disappointment and frustration” that the trial of Stephen McCullagh – due to begin on Monday – was unable to proceed.

Members of the McNally family sat in the public gallery as Mr McCullagh, dressed in a grey jumper and jeans, appeared in the dock flanked by two prison guards.

He denies the murder charge.

Ms McNally (32) was allegedly stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18th, 2022, when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

She sustained severe head and neck injuries. Her body was not discovered until the following day.

The trial is expected to last up to five weeks.

Lengthy legal submissions were made on Wednesday by defence barrister John Kearney who argued that the emergence of new material required expert analysis.

The court heard that the availability of relevant experts could take “weeks”.

Mr Justice Kinney noted that the case had been “extensively case managed” and that he had hoped that a jury would be selected this week.

He accepted, however, that the new evidence had not yet been fully considered by the defence.

“I’m told many thousands of pages require to be reviewed,” he said.

“Whatever the reason for the late provision of the information, the stark fact remains that the defence has been presented with a large volume of significant and relevant evidence, a fact which is accepted by the prosecution.”

The judge said one of his main functions was to ensure a fair trial, “not just for the defendant but for the prosecution and interested parties, in particular the family”.

“I’m satisfied in this matter that the defence require an opportunity to properly examine and test the new materials on the evidence they have been provided with very late in the day,” he said.

The judge added that he empathised with the McNally family for their interest in the trial proceeding efficiently and expeditiously.

“Ultimately, I am satisfied that the need for a fair trial requires an adjournment of the current trial date,” he said.

“The trial will not be commencing today or in the next weeks that had been set ahead for it.”

It was “not realistic” to list the trial before the Christmas break, the court heard.

Mr Justice Kinney said he was anxious to avoid any further delay and listed the trial for January 26th.

Further review hearings will take place before then.