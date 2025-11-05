Met Éireann forecasts rain showers amid ‘changeable’ weather in Ireland

A wet Bunmahon Beach in Waterford. Met Eireann has predicted changeable weather for the week ahead. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Weather conditions for the remainder of the week will be “changeable”, although rain spells will continue to dominate.

After a wet start to the week, with status-yellow rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for four counties on Monday, the forecaster has predicted more showery days ahead.

Wednesday morning will be dull and wet with widespread rain, heavy at times. The rain will gradually clear northwards, leaving conditions drier for the afternoon and evening with just patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 17 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

There will be some mist and fog too, continuing into the night which is set to be cloudy, with more rain.

Starting with patches of light rain or drizzle, more frequent spells of rain will move northwards overnight, clearing to isolated showers in the south by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Thursday will begin “cloudy and misty”, with rain in northern areas and isolated showers elsewhere. Rain and mist will clear during the morning and the cloud will gradually clear eastward too, leaving sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move into the west and southwest overnight and moderate to fresh south-easterly winds will develop, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Cloud cover and rain will move north-eastward across the country on Friday, followed by sunny spells in the West and southwest. Highest temperatures of 9 to 15 degrees are forecast.

Friday night is set to be mostly dry, although areas of mist and fog will form. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light west to southwest winds.

Looking into the weekend, Met Éireann says there is “uncertainty” in the forecast, but Saturday currently looks set to be “dry and bright”, once any mist and fog clears, followed by a more unsettled Sunday.

