Back-to-school payment allowance: Here’s what you need to know

More than 109,000 qualifying families will be paid automatically this week without needing to apply.

Over 100,000 families across the country will start to receive the back-to-school allowance this week from the Department of Social Protection.

Families with children aged two to 22 who do not automatically receive the payment can apply now for the scheme which provides between €160 and €285 per school-going child.

The scheme was expanded this year to include children going to preschool, who are 2- and 3-years-old.

The department of estimates that an additional 37,000 children will benefit from it this year, with the State providing €60.4 million for the scheme this year.

It comes amid rising costs and increasing pressure on parents to provide uniforms, technology and transport for their children.

Who is the scheme for?

The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is designed to help families towards the escalating costs of returning to school. It is a means-tested, once-off payment.

To qualify for the scheme the child must be aged between two and 17 on September 30th of the year you are applying, or they must be aged between 18 and 22 and returning to full-time second-level education in the autumn.

How much is provided per child?

If the child is aged between two and 11 on September 30th, the rate of payment is €160. If they are aged between 12 and 22 on September 30th, they will receive €285.

Are there limits on who can receive it?

Yes. Firstly, your child must qualify for the scheme. Secondly, you must qualify for a social welfare payment, your household must be within the income limits of the scheme and you and the child you are claiming for must be resident in Ireland.

You must be getting a Child Support Payment for each child you are claiming for, except in certain circumstances.

If you are getting the Foster Care Allowance for an eligible child, then you can also qualify for the scheme.

The household income limits are listed on citizensinformation.ie.

How can I apply for it?

Applications opened on June 3rd, with the first payments being made from Monday, July 13th.

More than 109,000 qualifying families will be paid automatically this week without needing to apply. You will receive confirmation of the payment on your MyWelfare account or by post.

If you do not automatically receive the payment, you can apply online through mywelfare.ie. Applications close on September 30th.

If you do not receive a payment automatically, but you were paid the allowance automatically in previous years, you may still need to apply yourself again.