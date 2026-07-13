Six-week hosepipe ban issued for parts of east of country amid ongoing hot weather

The order makes it an offence to use water for a number of specified unnecessary purposes including watering domestic gardens. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Water restrictions have been introduced for all of Dublin and parts of surrounding counties as Uisce Éireann warns of dwindling supplies as the hot, dry weather continues.

A formal “water conservation order”, commonly known as a hosepipe ban, will be in effect for six weeks, beginning at a minute past midnight on Thursday and running until midnight on August 26th.

It applies to Dublin and south Tipperary as well as parts of Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Wexford.

The order makes it an offence to use water for a number of specified unnecessary purposes including watering domestic gardens.

Uisce Éireann said the move was necessary to safeguard supplies for drinking, cooking, sanitation and other essential purposes after use increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Nationally, domestic water use is about 20 per cent above typical levels, resulting in “sustained pressure” on reservoirs and water treatment plants.

In the Greater Dublin Area, which includes Dublin and parts of Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, daily water use reached record levels last week, hitting a daily high of 693 million litres – 50 million litres above average.

The hot spell is due to continue for another week and no rain of significance is forecast, meaning reservoirs and river sources will continue to deplete.

Margaret Attridge, head of water operations with Uisce Éireann, said the priority was ensuring enough water was available for everyone to meet essential needs.

Although the formal order applies to six counties, she urged customers everywhere to use water conservatively.

“That means avoiding outdoor uses that can place significant pressure on supplies, checking for leaks, reusing water where practical and making small changes indoors that can quickly add up,” she said.

“This is about protecting treated drinking water for the things that matter most – homes, hospitals, vulnerable customers, farms, businesses and essential services.”

Hosepipe bans specifically prohibit the use of hosepipes for watering gardens, washing cars or privately owned leisure boats, and filling or maintaining a domestic swimming pool or paddling pool except where the latter is small enough to be filled using “hand-held containers filled directly from a tap”.

Domestic ponds and ornamental fountains also come under the ban except for fish ponds.

Uisce Éireann said it may be necessary to extend the order to other uses or for a longer period if current weather conditions become prolonged.

The hot, dry spell – the third since late May – has diminished water supplies nationally and night-time restrictions are already in place in 39 areas.

These include parts of Meath, Wexford, Tipperary, Donegal, Cavan, Longford, Galway, Laois, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Uisce Éireann said water conservation orders were being considered for other parts of the country where supplies are under significant pressure.