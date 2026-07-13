EU accused of stalling the ball on trade ban with illegal Israeli settlements

The EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Monday. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Spain’s foreign minister has accused the European Union of delaying action to ban trade coming from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

There is fresh momentum behind efforts to introduce EU-wide restrictions on goods imported from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and other occupied Palestinian territories. However, familiar divisions remain among the union’s 27 governments, with some capitals reluctant to sanction Israel.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm that proposes laws, last week set out three options for how the bloc could stop or restrict trade coming from Israeli settlements.

They include: a full or partial trade ban; increasing import tariffs to make trade unviable in practice; or a scheme where Israeli businesses in occupied territories apply for a licence to export goods to the European market.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said the Irish Government favoured an EU ban on the import of goods. The two alternative options were non-starters as they effectively legitimised a trading relationship between European countries and illegal Israeli settlements, she said.

There is a disagreement between competing EU institutions and member states on the threshold of support required to approve a trade ban. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s officials have suggested the move falls into the remit of foreign policy and so requires the unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

A coalition of countries that support taking action against Israel argues that a ban relates to trade and as such only requires a weighted majority of capitals to support it.

The German and Czech governments, traditionally two of Israel’s staunchest defenders inside the EU, believe a trade ban would require unanimous support to be approved. Hungary, the Czech Republic or Slovenia could veto any attempt to cut off trade coming from settlements if the proposal requires the backing of all EU states.

Foreign ministers were in Brussels on Monday to debate the idea of blacklisting products exported by illegal Israeli settlements.

José Manuel Albares, foreign minister in Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing government, criticised the fact that European governments seem some way off making a decision. “I am concerned that we are engaging in a delaying tactic, debating and debating without taking any action,” he said.

Several other ministers vented their frustration about EU discussions going in circles, according to one source in the room.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative on foreign policy, who chaired the discussion, outlined legal advice from Council of the EU officials clearly said a weighted majority was sufficient to ban trade from settlements. “As a lawyer myself, there is a saying – when there are two lawyers there are three opinions,” Kallas told reporters.

The proposed ban on trade was the option that received the most support during the meeting, Kallas told a press conference afterwards.

Ambassadors representing national governments will continue discussions on that front. However, foreign ministers agreed they could convene an extraordinary meeting if talks had to be escalated to a higher political level, she said.

Kallas would not be drawn when asked if a majority of governments indicated they would vote to ban imports from settlements.

“There is a legal position that we can do this with the qualified majority ... if there is will then we can move forward,” she said. “We need to have [a] unified position and so far we have not been able to have that unified position.”

Several countries – Spain, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands – have separately moved to introduce national bans cutting off trade from Israeli settlements.