Hunger-striking industrial school survivors hopeful of breakthrough after meeting with Taoiseach

Teresa Connor, Shelia Byrne and Maurice Patton O'Connell, survivors of industrial and reformatory schools, protesting outside Leinster House, Dublin, in September. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The survivors of industrial schools who are engaging in a hunger strike outside Leinster House have described a meeting with the Taoiseach as “very constructive”.

The group met with Micheál Martin and other Government officials on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued after the meeting, survivor Mary Donovan was positive in her remarks. She said the meeting was “very constructive” and that a meditator is going to be put in place as negotiations continue.

In a video message, she said the hunger strike will continue until at least Monday.

Ms Donovan, who spent her childhood in the Pembroke Alms House Industrial School in Tralee, Co Kerry, said the survivors remain “very hopeful” that an agreement can be reached.

The group wants the Government to provide them with Health Amendment Act (HAA) medical cards to cover a range of medical issues. They also want full contributory state pensions owing to the work they had to carry out while growing up in industrial schools and reformatories.

The Irish Times has contacted the Taoiseach’s office for comment.

Education Minister Helen McEntee previously met with the group on September 29th. Speaking in the Dáil last week, Ms McEntee said: “At all times, my primary concern has been that the group should safeguard their ongoing physical and mental health, and they have consistently and respectfully been urged to do so.

“In that regard, following my engagement with the HSE, I am also aware that the HSE and National Ambulance Service has been undertaking periodic checks on their health and welfare, in so far as this is possible given their setting.”

In 2023, the Government agreed to provide new and ongoing health and education supports for survivors. However, the group said these measures do not adequately address their needs.

The hunger strike will enter its 40th day on Thursday.