President Michael D Higgins hopes to leave hospital today as condition improves

The President hopes to be well enough to leave hospital today. Photograph: Jamie Childs/PA Wire

Doctors are expected to decide later today if President Michael D Higgins is well enough to leave hospital.

The President was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Sunday night after concerns about his health. He is on a course of intravenous antibiotics for what has been described as a “localised infection”.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Áras an Uachtaráin said there had been significant improvement in the President’s condition since he was admitted on Sunday night.

“The President’s medical team have noted a significant improvement since the commencement of the antibiotics and, in line with their advice, the President has agreed to remain in hospital to continue the course of antibiotics,” the official statement said.

On Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said the President hopes to be well enough to leave hospital later in the day, and awaits advice from his doctors.

Mr Higgins, who is 84, will reach the end of his second term as President on November 10th, hours before Catherine Connolly is inaugurated in Dublin Castle as his successor on November 11th.

Last year, the President suffered a mild stroke, which the Áras described at the time as a “transitory weakness”.

His most recent hospital stay comes as Mr Higgins called president-elect Ms Connolly to congratulate her “on what is a momentous day for her and her family”.

He added that Ms Connolly will have “the full support” of his office in advance of her inauguration next month.