Ray D’Arcy departure from RTÉ announced

RTÉ presenter Ray D’Arcy is to leave the broadcaster, it said on Thursday.

After 11 years, he presented his final show on Wednesday.

Mr D’Arcy has presented a midweek programme, The Ray D’Arcy Show, on RTÉ Radio 1 since February 2015.

He also briefly presented a Saturday night chatshow on RTÉ 1, also called The Ray D’Arcy Show, from 2015 to 2019.

Before moving back to RTÉ, he presented a midweek show on Today FM for 14 years.

Mr D’Arcy was the second-highest paid individual at RTÉ in 2019 – behind Ryan Tubridy – but saw his salary drop from €450,000 that year to €305,000 in 2020 and 2021, after his Saturday night chatshow came to an end.

In 2022 and 2023, he was paid €250,000.

In 2023, RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst brought in pay caps and announced that no one at the broadcaster would earn more than him.

In December 2014, Mr D’Arcy announced he was leaving Today FM to move back to RTÉ where he had worked earlier in his career including as a presenter on children’s TV show The Den.

Speaking at the time, he said he was “really looking forward” to rejoining the team at RTÉ.

“I’m excited about the upcoming challenges in both radio and television. To be honest, it feels a little bit like coming home.”