RTÉ reports €9.1m deficit last year as Liveline host Joe Duffy highest paid with €351,000 package

Presenters Joe Duffy, Miriam O'Callaghan and Claire Byrne were among the top ten highest paid at the broadcaster.

RTÉ has reported a deficit of €9.1 million in 2023 during what chairman Terence O’Rourke described as a “difficult and damaging year” for the national broadcaster.

Its 2023 annual reportalso sets out RTÉ's highest earners for that year, including star broadcasters and senior executives.

Details of the unpublished report come after a year of controversy at RTÉ, beginning with revelations about its under-declaration of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy’s pay.

Separate issues emerged surrounding spending on corporate hospitality and exit payments for some management figures.

There was a subsequent fall in licence fee revenue and RTÉ has pledged to implement a series of reforms.

The Government last month announced a funding package for RTÉ of €725 million over the next three years between licence fee revenue and exchequer contributions.

In his annual report statement, Mr O’Rourke said RTÉ's achievements were “overshadowed by the revelations” and “it was an all-time low for the organisation”.

The report notes that licence fee income received by RTÉ last year was down €17.3 million compared to 2022.

It says that while the decline in sales was “somewhat offset” by the additional €15 million in interim funding provided by the Government, this funding was already allocated in the 2023 plans.

A hiring freeze announced by RTÉ and a delay to “strategic projects” were among efforts to offset some of the licence fee decline but the report says “it was not enough and RTÉ are reporting a deficit of €9.1 million for 2023”.

RTÉ reported a lower deficit of €2.8 million in 2022.

The report shows Liveline host Joe Duffy was the highest paid person at RTÉ in 2023 on €351,000. RTÉ deputy director general Adrian Lynch was next on €286,926 followed by director of operations and technology Richard Waghorn on €281,750.

RTÉ radio presenter Claire Byrne was paid €280,000 while director of human resources Eimear Cusack was paid €274,815 and managing director of RTÉ News and current affairs Deirdre McCarthy was paid €273,490.

Prime Time host Miriam O’Callaghan was on €263,500, while former director of legal Paula Mullooly was paid €260,160 and Ray D’Arcy was paid €250,000.

Mr Tubridy was paid €245,278 for the part of 2023 where he was still working for RTÉ. He was previously RTÉ's highest earner on €515,000 in 2022.

Radio presenter Brendan O’Connor was paid €245,004 in 2023, Mary Wilson was on €199,194 and Bryan Dobson, who has now retired from RTÉ, was paid €194,319. Darragh Moloney was on €186,650 and George Lee was paid €185,674.

RTÉ director general Mr Bakhurst’s remuneration package came to €161,767 in 2023, having first taken up the role in July. His basic salary for a full year is €250,000.

No one at RTÉ will be paid more than this in future years as part of the strategy for the future of RTÉ.

The strategy says pay cuts for those paid more than this will be delivered “as contracts expire and as we hire new people ... and by reviewing and reducing allowances”.

In the report, Mr Duffy, Ms Byrne, Ms O’Callaghan, Mr D’Arcy, Mr Tubridy and Mr O’Connor are listed as contractors. Their earnings represent fees payable for services provided in 2023, excluding VAT. Contractors do not earn salaries and RTÉ does not make any pension contribution on their behalf.

Ms Wilson, Mr Dobson, Mr Maloney and Mr Lee are listed as employees. Their earnings include salaries, employer pension contribution and related benefits. The remuneration packages set out for RTÉ executives includes their salary, pension and allowances.

RTÉ said it is not in a position to comment on the 2023 Annual Report until it is published following it being laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.