Wet and windy weekend to bring possible thunderstorms

Wet and windy weather is on the way for Dublin and much of the country this weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend and into next week, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms forecast for the coming days.

Friday will be cool and breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers, according to Met Éireann. More persistent rain is set to develop in the west this afternoon, spreading eastward though the evening. Highest temperatures from 13 to 16 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds.

Scattered showers will present overnight with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds, which will be fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts.

Saturday will bring sunny spells and more scattered showers, some heavy or thundery. These will gradually die out through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, with fresh and occasionally gusty west to southwest winds picking up as the day progresses.

Saturday night is forecast to start off mostly dry with clear spells. Cloud will increase from the west, with rain developing in the southwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, with light winds turning south-easterly overnight and freshening, becoming increasingly blustery with the rain.

Sunday morning is due to be wet and windy, clearing north-eastward in the afternoon with sunshine and showers following. Winds will become moderate to fresh southwesterly as rain clears with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Showers will continue through Sunday night, especially concentrated in the west and north. There will be strong and gusty southwest winds, Met Éireann said.

Monday is looking cool and windy with heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Some spot flooding is possible in the northwest. There will be bright or sunny intervals as well, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Fresh, gusty westerly winds are due to come in strong over Ulster with gales possible near the north coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of bright sunny spells and scattered showers.

The forecaster said the weather is due to be “drier and autumnal midweek” with calm conditions, before turning “unsettled and blustery” again later in the week.