ATM stolen in overnight front-loader raid on Bank of Ireland branch in Cork

Gardaí investigate ATM theft from Bank of Ireland branch in Co Cork. Photograph: PA

Raiders in Co Cork used a front-loader machine overnight to steal an ATM containing an undisclosed amount of cash from a branch of Bank of Ireland.

CCTV footage will be examined by gardaí in a bid to identify those involved in the incident which occurred in Little Island in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Efforts will also be made to identify any vehicles used by the thieves.

Extensive damage was caused at the site which is due to be forensically examined. An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

It was the second incident of its kind in Co Cork in recent days. On June 2nd, thieves used a stolen front loader in a failed bid to break into a supermarket in Mallow in order to empty its ATM.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at a branch of SuperValu in Ballydaheen in the town. The gang attempted to smash through the steel security shutters of the premises in order to gain access to the ATM.

However, they failed in their efforts and fled the scene. A forensic examination of the JCB and the ATM was carried out.

Gardaí also harvested video footage from the branch of SuperValu in a bid to identify the persons responsible.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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