University of Galway will not make new research agreements with Israeli partners

The University of Galway (UG) has said it will not participate in any new institutional research agreements involving direct Israeli partners in the future.

However, the university told staff and students on Friday that it would continue its involvement as a co-ordinating partner in an existing €3.9 million research project also involving an academic institution in Israel.

Interim president Peter McHugh said authorities at UG decided earlier this week that it was obliged to continue its involvement in a project known as Asterisk on the basis of ongoing contractual obligations.

The Asterisk project, which is looking at securing sustainable green hydrogen from seawater, is funded under Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation. Prof McHugh said UG was the co-ordinating partner in this project. Another member of the project is Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology.

Prof McHugh said an interim human rights impact assessment (HRIA) process for research collaborations and partnerships had been put in place. This followed the publication of the university’s working group report on the review of links with Israeli and Palestinian institutions and industry in June, 2024.

He said the grant agreement for the Asterisk project had been signed before the interim HRIA process was applied to it. The university’s management team initially decided that the interim HRIA process should be applied retrospectively to this project, he said.

“However, legal advice, received recently, advises that the interim HRIA process should not be relied upon due to the absence of a formalised approved university policy and procedure on such matters,“ he said. ”Proceeding without such a policy and procedure in the case of the Asterisk project would not be in accordance with the University’s governance processes."

Prof McHugh said on September 1st that the university’s management team decided to continue involvement with the Asterisk project, but until further notice would not seek approval for or participate in any new institutional research programmes involving direct Israeli partners.

“We are conscious of statements of both the EU and Irish Government in relation to Gaza and the extreme humanitarian crisis,” he said. “Specifically, we call on the EU Foreign Affairs Council to complete and publish the review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which covers participation by Israel in European Framework Programmes for Research and Technological Development, including Horizon Europe, as soon as possible. “

He said UG is also enabling access to higher education study and research for Palestinians in Gaza. He said access to undergraduate and postgraduate study is currently offered to 14 students.

This involves the provision of scholarships and fee waivers, visa, evacuation and arrival support, he said.

“We once again reiterate that we stand for peace,” Prof McHugh said. “We condemn all acts of terror and violence and we join in the calls for an immediate, permanent ceasefire; for access to food aid, clean water and medical supplies without delay; for the release of hostages; and for justice, accountability and equal protection of human rights.”