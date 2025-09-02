Warm and wet Tuesday ahead as summer winds down

Scattered showers on Tuesday are set to become a little more widespread in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: iStock

Tuesday is set to be a warm day, but not without its share of showers.

As the summer holidays reach their end, Met Éireann says the day ahead is set to be dry, bright and mild.

However, some scattered showers are set to affect mainly the north and west of the country at first, and later moving into the east throughout the day.

Further showers are expected to come in to the southwest in the evening, spreading northwards through the night, and becoming heavy at times.

Temperatures are set to range from 15 to 17 degrees across Ulster, rising to the high teens in much of Leinster, possibly even as high as 19 degrees in parts of Co Wexford.

[ Storm names: Bram, Marty and Wubbo among weather systemsOpens in new window ]

In Munster again, temperatures look like reaching around the mid to high teens, with the highest values expected in the southernmost areas, of up to 19 degrees. In Connaught temperatures will reach between 15 to 17 degrees.

It will be less breezy than in recent days.