Man (40s) dies while swimming in Wicklow harbour

The man was swimming at Wicklow harbour. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Jack White
Thu Aug 28 2025 - 07:32

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the Wicklow harbour.

The man’s body was recovered in Wicklow town by gardaí on Wednesday evening after a search and recovery operation.

The operation was launched after they were alerted to a man in the water at about 4.30pm.

The Garda sub-aqua unit, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and the Irish Coast Guard were involved in the search.

The man’s body was recovered by the Garda sub-aqua unit and was removed from the scene to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown.

A Garda spokesman said a postmortem will take place in due course.

“Investigations ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” he said.

