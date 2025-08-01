Galway Races Ladies’ Day in pictures: Woman who designed own outfit wins top prize

Aoife Rispin, Karen Healy, Niamh Rispin, Amy Rispin and Niamh Halpin, all from Navan, Co Meath, enjoying Ladies' Day at the Galway Races. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Locals triumphed in the fashion stakes on Ladies’ Day at the Galway Races this year, with Megan Cunniss from Newcastle in Galway city winning the €10,000 Best Dressed Lady prize.

She wore a white dress with black trim which she designed herself and had made in France.

Her hat was from Millinery By Mairéad in Newry, with Ms Cunniss adding the black ribbon herself.

“I just can’t believe it, I am ecstatic. I’m from Galway so this means so much to me,” she said.

Megan Cunniss from Newcastle in Galway shows off her winning outfit. Photograph: Brian McEvoy

Breda Butler sporting her winning hat. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Megan Cunniss was named winner of the best dressed competition. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

The best hat prize went to Breda Butler from Thurles, Co Tipperary, winning her €3,000. It was made by local milliner Michelle Kearns from Tuam.

The judging panel was led by Mandy Maher and included Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo of the Irish skincare brand sponsoring the competition, and Lisa McGowan, founder of Lisa & Co and Lisa’s Lust List, and former winner of the best dressed competition.

Francesca Madden, Ava Kane and Hannah Fagan from Cavan and Longford taking a break at the races. Photograph: Morgan Tracey/Inpho

Martha Galvin from Ballina sporting a hat she made herself. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mine Malone from Edenderry enjoying the races. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Natasha, John and Alexander McNulty enjoying the races on Thursday. Photograph: Brian McEvoy

Stacey O’Leary from Kerry at Ladies' Day in Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Thato Montse enjoying Ladies' Day at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: Brian McEvoy

Laura Nash and Andrea Murray from Ballina enjoying Ladies' Day at Ballybrit. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Test Ehiguese from Dublin enjoying Ladies' Day. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Niamh Egan fom Co Cork at the races. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Eva Hayes Morrissey from Co Limerick at Ladies' Day. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Milliner Gillian Duggan enjoying Ladies' Day at the Galway racing summer festival. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

Lauren Tinkler from Kildare at the races. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Louisa Murphy from Tramore, Co Waterford, holding her Manolo Blahnik which got caught in a grate at the races. She needed help setting it free. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Maksuda Akhter at Ladies' Day. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure