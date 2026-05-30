Tennis

French Open champion Coco Gauff knocked out by Anastasia Potapova in third round

Russian-born Austrian rattled Gauff with powerful baseline hitting at Roland Garros

Austria's Anastasia Potapova celebrates after beating defending champion Coco Gauff of the United States during their third-round match at the French Open. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Austria's Anastasia Potapova celebrates after beating defending champion Coco Gauff of the United States during their third-round match at the French Open. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Sat May 30 2026 - 19:271 MIN READ

Defending champion Coco ‌Gauff was sent spinning out of the French Open as Austria’s Anastasia Potapova ‌claimed a 4-6 7-6(1) 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday and ​stay on course to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Potapova rattled Gauff with powerful baseline hitting and broke to love in the opening game, before taking ​a 4-2 lead when the American slipped and dropped to the floor of Court ⁠Philippe Chatrier while trying to reach for the ball.

Gauff dusted ‌herself ‌off ​and won the next two games in front of a sparse centre court crowd, with the ⁠attention split between Paris ​Saint-Germain’s Champions League soccer final ​with Arsenal in Budapest and Frenchman Moise Kouame in action ‌at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old raised her ​game again to take the first set, but Russian-born Potapova ⁠immediately ramped up the pressure ⁠and targeted ​the American’s wobbly serve to grab a double break at the start of the second set.

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Potapova was on the verge of levelling the match while ahead 5-2 but Gauff moved through the gears to surge ahead by claiming four games in a row, only to lose the next ‌game and then ⁠the set in a tiebreak where her serve let her down.

The pair traded breaks in a breathless decider, but ‌world number four Gauff lost her way as Potapova took control and went ​through in style for a meeting with 22nd ​seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.

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