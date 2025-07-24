Majority of calls to housing charity concerned about tenancy being ended

Second quarter of Threshold's 2025 impact report shows that more than 8,500 households were supported by its advisers in the last quarter. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Over half of all queries to housing charity Threshold were from people concerned about having their tenancy terminated, the charity’s latest report has found.

Some 35 per cent of all queries to the charity from April to June 2025 concerned termination, while 17 per cent were more general queries around that event.

The majority who contacted Threshold were working professionals, with 46 per cent stating wages as their main source of income.

Threshold is a national housing charity that advises and advocates for tenants experiencing housing problems.

The charity’s second quarter of 2025 impact report shows that more than 8,500 households were supported by its advisers in the last quarter, including more than 11,400 adults and in excess of 7,000 children.

Of the new households that contacted the charity since April last, 1,595 were at risk of homelessness.

Threshold helped 951 families to stay in their homes or find a new home in this time.

The charity welcomed the extension of Rent Pressure Zone rules countrywide and said it wanted all renters to know their rights regarding this.

At the end of June, all of the Republic was classified as an RPZ, meaning rents in current tenancies cannot be increased by more than 2 per cent, or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Landlords in the new RPZ areas must wait 24 months from the date of the last rent review before reviewing the rent again. After this, increases can be applied every 12 months.

The report references a woman who contacted the charity and was spared a large rent increase by the expansion of the RPZ rules.

Her landlord wanted to increase her rent by 62 per cent, something she was unable to pay. But on the day she rang Threshold for advice, the announcement of the nationwide application of the rules meant that increase was no longer possible.

She had not received an official notice of review, and so any rent appraisal from then on would have to follow the rules.

While she was relieved to hear this news, she remains apprehensive about damaging her relationship with the landlord.

“You’re stuck in a situation of, ‘other people are willing to pay this, so you have to pay this or go’. That’s what it feels like the options are,” she told the charity.