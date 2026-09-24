Help to buy threshold for first-time buyers unlikely to be raised in budget

Browne said he was motivated by the affordability challenge facing first-time buyers in seeking to raise the threshold from €30,000 to €50,000. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Hopes of raising the threshold for the Help To Buy scheme to €50,000 are unlikely to be realised in Budget 2027, Minister for Housing James Browne has indicated.

First-time buyers can avail of tax refunds worth up to €30,000 when purchasing a new home or 10 per cent of the purchase price, whichever is lower.

Browne wants to raise the threshold to €50,000, but Minister for Finance Simon Harris recently said he was not in favour of this. Harris said increasing the threshold was not a programme for government commitment, and he was focused on using available funds to provide tax relief to workers.

Speaking after the launch of the Simon Communities national fundraising campaign, Browne said he was motivated by the affordability challenge facing first-time buyers in seeking to raise the threshold by €20,000.

“I’m looking for the best for those people (first-time buyers), but there is only a certain amount of money. That’s the reality of it,” he said. “There is a lot of pressure. Not everything can be done in a single year. It is a five-year government, and we have a five-year plan.

“I have no doubt there will be very strong measures for housing, but they are part of the budgetary negotiations, and we’ll continue to work on these over the coming weeks.”

The potential abolition of stamp duty on home purchases appears to be dividing Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Ministers. Browne and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have said they are favourably disposed to getting rid of the 1 per cent levy for first-time buyers, with the measure being pushed by their party colleague Séamus McGrath.

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Harris said such a proposal was not in the programme for government and will not be included in Budget 2027.

Browne said “everything is being looked at” in advance of the budget, with Ministers “conscious that we are in a cost-of-living crisis”.

“I am confident that the decisions made in the budget will be the best decision, but those negotiations continue at the moment,” he said.

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The Minister sounded more upbeat about the prospect of increasing the renters’ tax credit by €300. Introduced in 2022, it allows an individual to claim back €1,000 a year or €2,000 for a couple paying rent.

Browne said this was being looked at in advance of next month’s budget announcement.

“The renters’ tax credit is a very important measure in helping people exit rents and get that mortgage together,” he said. “It very much helps people because rents are very much out of kilter with mortgages and rents should be cheaper than mortgages.”