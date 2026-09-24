Boiler scrappage scheme: how it will work, what’s on offer and who can avail of it

So what’s all this about a boiler scrappage scheme?
Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien has flagged a new scheme for boiler scrappage while speaking to reporters on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York.
So can I get a free boiler?
Not quite. First of all, he has to bring the scheme to Cabinet for approval – and then there’s likely to be a period of time before it gets up and running. It won’t be a free boiler either: it’s a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump.
So, no free boiler?
No free boiler, but a cheaper boiler, and only if you’re getting rid of your boiler in favour of a heat pump or an environmentally friendly alternative
And how much will that cost me?
The installation of a heat pump would cost around €15,000, but that depends on the nature of the work and the size of the house. So if you’re getting the full whack of €14,500, it’ll take a fair bit of the pain away.
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Can anyone get it?
Unfortunately not. You’ll need an older heating system that is coming towards the end of its life to be eligible. It’s also a measure in response to the huge price increases for fossil fuels, but kerosene in particular.
The home would also have to have been built before 2021.
Do I have to be replacing a particular type of heating system?
Yes, you’ll need to be scrapping something where the primary heating source is oil/kerosene, gas, electric storage heaters, solid fuel or liquefied petroleum gas, or where there is no central heating system.
What are my options, aside from putting a heat pump in?
It’ll only be available for heat pumps, as detailed above, efficient electric heating or when connecting to a district heating system.
Is this part of the Budget?
No, it’s a separate thing, so we’re not on tenterhooks to see if it gets the go-ahead. It’ll presumably be rubber-stamped by Cabinet next week.