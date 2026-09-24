Boiler scrappage scheme: how it will work, what’s on offer and who can avail of it

Subject to approval, the new scheme will be a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Getty

So what’s all this about a boiler scrappage scheme?

Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien has flagged a new scheme for boiler scrappage while speaking to reporters on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York.

So can I get a free boiler?

Not quite. First of all, he has to bring the scheme to Cabinet for approval – and then there’s likely to be a period of time before it gets up and running. It won’t be a free boiler either: it’s a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump.

So, no free boiler?

No free boiler, but a cheaper boiler, and only if you’re getting rid of your boiler in favour of a heat pump or an environmentally friendly alternative

And how much will that cost me?

The installation of a heat pump would cost around €15,000, but that depends on the nature of the work and the size of the house. So if you’re getting the full whack of €14,500, it’ll take a fair bit of the pain away.

Can anyone get it?

Unfortunately not. You’ll need an older heating system that is coming towards the end of its life to be eligible. It’s also a measure in response to the huge price increases for fossil fuels, but kerosene in particular.

The home would also have to have been built before 2021.

Do I have to be replacing a particular type of heating system?

Yes, you’ll need to be scrapping something where the primary heating source is oil/kerosene, gas, electric storage heaters, solid fuel or liquefied petroleum gas, or where there is no central heating system.

What are my options, aside from putting a heat pump in?

It’ll only be available for heat pumps, as detailed above, efficient electric heating or when connecting to a district heating system.

The cost of fuel for conventional boilers has been rising. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Is this part of the Budget?

No, it’s a separate thing, so we’re not on tenterhooks to see if it gets the go-ahead. It’ll presumably be rubber-stamped by Cabinet next week.