IrelandQ&A

Boiler scrappage scheme: how it will work, what’s on offer and who can avail of it

Measure tackles reliance on fossil fuels – especially kerosene – amid rising prices

Jack Horgan-Jones's picture
Jack Horgan-Jones
Thu Sept 24 2026 - 15:392 MIN READ
Subject to approval, the new scheme will be a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Getty
Subject to approval, the new scheme will be a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Getty

So what’s all this about a boiler scrappage scheme?

Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien has flagged a new scheme for boiler scrappage while speaking to reporters on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York.

So can I get a free boiler?

Not quite. First of all, he has to bring the scheme to Cabinet for approval – and then there’s likely to be a period of time before it gets up and running. It won’t be a free boiler either: it’s a top-up grant to an existing grant that gives people €12,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump.

So, no free boiler?

No free boiler, but a cheaper boiler, and only if you’re getting rid of your boiler in favour of a heat pump or an environmentally friendly alternative

And how much will that cost me?

The installation of a heat pump would cost around €15,000, but that depends on the nature of the work and the size of the house. So if you’re getting the full whack of €14,500, it’ll take a fair bit of the pain away.

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Can anyone get it?

Unfortunately not. You’ll need an older heating system that is coming towards the end of its life to be eligible. It’s also a measure in response to the huge price increases for fossil fuels, but kerosene in particular.

The home would also have to have been built before 2021.

Do I have to be replacing a particular type of heating system?

Yes, you’ll need to be scrapping something where the primary heating source is oil/kerosene, gas, electric storage heaters, solid fuel or liquefied petroleum gas, or where there is no central heating system.

What are my options, aside from putting a heat pump in?

It’ll only be available for heat pumps, as detailed above, efficient electric heating or when connecting to a district heating system.

The cost of fuel for conventional boilers has been rising. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The cost of fuel for conventional boilers has been rising. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Is this part of the Budget?

No, it’s a separate thing, so we’re not on tenterhooks to see if it gets the go-ahead. It’ll presumably be rubber-stamped by Cabinet next week.

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