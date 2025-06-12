Jockey Michael O’Sullivan died of severe brain trauma, inquest hears

Cheltenham Festival winning jockey Michael O’Sullivan died of a severe traumatic brain injury complicated by swelling with cerebral infarction due to a horse riding accident, his inquest has heard.

Cork Coroner’s Court heard brief evidence on Thursday from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, as to the cause of death of the 24-year-old on February 16th last.

Dr Bolster carried out a postmortem on Mr O’Sullivan at Cork City Mortuary the day after his death.

Mr O’Sullivan of Currabower, Lombardstown, Co Cork died at Cork University Hospital after what his family had previously described as a “Trojan battle” to recover from his injuries.

He was airlifted to hospital on February 6th following a serious last fence fall in Thurles, Co Tipperary. He was just days short of his 25th birthday when he died ten days later.

Sergeant Aisling Murphy requested an adjournment of the inquest to facilitate “preparatory work”. Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn said the inquest was being opened for the purpose of hearing medical evidence on the cause of death so that a death certificate could be issued to the family.

Justin Walsh, an inspector from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), was present at the hearing and confirmed its investigation was yet to be completed. Solicitor Denis Linehan, who represents the O’Sullivan family, was also in attendance. A full hearing of the case will take place at a later date.

Mr O’Sullivan is survived by his parents William and Bernie, his brother Alan, partner Charlotte, and grandmother Mary.

He shot to public attention two years ago when he won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale before going on to win the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty.

Huge crowds attended his funeral at St John the Baptist Church in Glantane, Co Cork in February.

His father William told mourners that Michael would want his loved ones to find joy in life in spite of his death.

He said Michael had his heart set on becoming a jockey from an early age and noted that even though his son had managed to receive an honours degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin, they had it on “good authority” he read the Racing Post during lectures.

Mr O’Sullivan’s brother Alan and cousins David O’Sullivan and Sonny McCartan recently took part in the Cork City Marathon to raise funds for Brú Columbanus, a charity that offers free accommodation to families of seriously ill patients in Cork hospitals. They decided to raise funds for a site in Wilton, Cork as it was a “safe haven” for the O’Sullivan family when Michael was in intensive care.

Over €94,000 has been raised for the charity arising out of the fundraising appeal.