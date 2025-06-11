Thunderstorm warnings issued for most of Ireland, with some counties affected from tonight

Met Éireann has issued thunderstorm warnings for most of Ireland, with some counties affected from Wednesday night.

The thunderstorms are expected to begin in Cork and Waterford from 10pm tonight before spreading countrywide up until 9pm on Thursday evening.

Twenty-seven counties are affected. The only ones escaping are Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Kerry.

The warning for Cork will last until Thursday morning at 3am, while Waterford will be affected until 2pm on Thursday.

READ MORE

Also under the warning until 2pm on Thursday is all of Leinster and Tipperary, with the alert having taken effect from midnight.

The thunderstorm warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo will run from 7am to 5pm on Thursday.

The UK Met Office has also issued heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for the six counties of Northern Ireland. The alerts will be active from 6am until 9pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned of the potential for spot flooding and lightning damage. It says there will be poor visibility and difficult travel conditions during the affected periods.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Friday and Saturday, with it remaining humid and showery throughout.

Saturday will be a showery day with some heavy showers which could turn to thunderstorms.

The long-term forecast predicts the weather in Ireland will become drier and more settled next week with a chance of dry and sunny spells.