Five ‘severely neglected’ dogs rescued from Portlaoise property

One of the neglected Cavachon dogs that was rescued from a home in Portlaoise, Co Laois

Five “severely neglected” Cavachon dogs have been rescued from a property in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The rescue took place following concerns made to the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) organisation’s helpline from a concerned member of the public about the welfare of dogs on the premises.

The ISPCA said, after “numerous failed attempts” to gain access to the property last week, it, along with support from local gardaí, rescued the dogs, three of which were puppies.

ISPCA inspector Jimmy McCormack said: “It was a sad state of neglect. One of the dogs was so terrified that it took some time to catch him. He could hardly move due to the condition of his badly matted coat, and it was one of the worst cases of neglect I have seen for a while.

“His skin was irritated from the weight of this coat pulling on his skin. The living conditions were very grim, with rubbish strewn everywhere, and the long-term neglect of this situation is something that will disturb me for long time.”

The ISPCA said all the dogs are settling in well in its care after “badly needed” grooming, which “required sedation to prevent further suffering”.

Three Cavachon dogs and two puppies were rescued by the ISPCA

The dogs were living in 'very grim' conditions

Following extensive rehabilitation, the animal care team is hopeful the dogs will be available for adoption in the coming months.

ISPCA inspectors investigate allegations of animal cruelty made to its National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515.

Any suspicions of animal neglect or abuse can also be made in confidence at its website or by emailing helpline@ispca.ie.