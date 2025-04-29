Animal welfare inspectors shocked by huge menagerie of animals in a deplorable state

The ISPCA removed a total of 207 animals, including 25 dogs, from a property in Co Kildare

An emergency rescue operation had to be deployed after more than 200 animals were found in a terrible state at a house in Co Kildare.

Veterinary inspectors removed 207 animals – including 25 dogs, 95 rabbits, 58 guinea pigs, 22 hamsters, four mice, a terrapin, a turtle and a corn snake – from the premises.

Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) chief inspector Jimmy McCormack said it was a “shock to see so many animals crammed into tiny spaces and cages that were not fit for purpose”.

There were 25 Cavalier King Charles spaniels, including four puppies, in the kitchen of the house. Their barking was deafening and they were clearly stressed. There were also hamsters, mice, a corn snake, a terrapin and a turtle in the building.

In an outside shed there were large numbers of rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters confined in overcrowded rusty cages stacked on top of each other. Although basic food, bedding and water was being provided, the conditions were wholly inadequate, the ISPCA said.

Most of the small animals lived in a dark, dirty shed with insufficient room.

Mr McCormack said the shed was dark with little natural light, and ventilation was poor. Several of the rabbits were sneezing and some had runny eyes, and guinea pigs and rabbits were housed together – which is not recommended. In addition to the domestic animals in the shed, wild mice were also living there and burrowing through the straw.

The end result was serious overcrowding.

Subsequent veterinary examinations found that several of the small animals had respiratory issues and overgrown nails. Two of the rabbits had neurological issues and were euthanised on veterinary advice.

Fifty-eight guinea pigs were among the animals rescued during the operation

The number of animals was such that the assistance of the Dublin SPCA, Cork SPCA and other animal welfare charities was sought, and a large-scale rescue operation was mounted.

The ISPCA declined to give further details about the location of the premises or who owned the animals. However, the ISPCA said the owners acknowledged that the number of animals had got out of control and had become too much for them.

They co-operated fully with the removal of the animals and complied with all instructions given by ISPCA inspectors.

The animals are in various pounds and will be rehomed over the coming weeks.