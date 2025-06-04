Unions call on workers to pause for ‘reflection’ on child deaths in Gaza

The event has been timed to coincide with the International UN Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has called on workers to participate in a “moment of respectful reflection” at 1.05pm on Wednesday in solidarity with the victims of the conflict in Gaza and has expressed the hope that employers will respect their staff’s desire to participate.

The event has been timed to coincide with the International UN Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, the organisation says.

The Taoiseach has said that UN agencies should be "enabled and allowed" to distribute food aid in Gaza amid ongoing deaths at aid centres. Video: Bryan O'Brien

“Since the beginning of the conflict, Israel’s assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 15,000 children and injuries to 34,000 others,” said Ictu in a statement.

The event, it said, would serve “as a simple act of solidarity and remembrance for the loss of life over the past 18 months”.

Ictu general secretary Owen Reidy said the event is in response to calls from union members to mark the “devastating impact on the people of Gaza, particularly the children who have suffered so greatly”.

Announcing the initiative last week, he said, “union members, like much of the Irish public, have been appalled by Israel’s wanton violations of international law”.

Congress said the event is not intended to be regarded as a work stoppage and has asked members and other workers to co-ordinate with their employers wherever possible.

Mr Reidy said there had been a positive response to the move since it was announced last week and the organisation is expecting tens of thousands of members to participate.

More than 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military action in response to the cross-border attack by Hamas; an assault that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israel.

More 4,000 Palestinians have died since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18th, according to the territory’s health ministry.