Cyclist (70s) dies after being hit by tractor in Co Clare

Woman pronounced dead at scene of incident on the L3180 road at Toonagh, Tulla on Saturday afternoon

The road was closed for a period on Saturday while a technical examination was carried out at the scene of the incident. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Sat May 24 2025 - 17:13

A woman has died after being hit by a tractor while cycling in Co Clare on Saturday.

The incident happened on the L3180 road at Toonagh, Tulla at around 12.45pm.

“The cyclist, a woman aged her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The woman’s body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place in due course, the force added.

The road was closed for a period on Saturday while a technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant camera footage from the area at the time, to contact Ennis Garda station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The woman’s death brings the number of fatalities on the State’s roads this year to 63, including five pedal cyclists.

