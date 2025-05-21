Man (39) drowns in river near Mallow, Co Cork

A 39-year-old man has drowned in the Blackwater river at Dysert, Dromagh, Mallow in Co Cork.

The man got into difficulty in the water at about 7pm. The alarm was raised shortly afterwards. The Garda Press Office indicated the body of the man was recovered from the water downstream by members of the Cork County Fire Service.

The man’s body will be removed to Cork University Hospital Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court in North Cork. An inquest will take place at a later date.

It is understood the dead man is from Kanturk, Co Cork. His name is being withheld until all of his family is informed. Gardaí said an investigation is ongoing.