Man (30s) arrested after car hit three cyclists in Cork

Gardaí said a man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s following a collision between a car and three cyclists in Co Cork on Wednesday night.

The collision happened shortly after 8pm on the R627, a regional road in the Westpark area of Midleton.

The Garda Press Office said the car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

Gardaí said a man was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He was released as investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Emergency services were called to the crash site and the road was closed for a forensic examination. It has since reopened.

The cyclists were treated for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.