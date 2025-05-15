Man (30s) arrested after car hit three cyclists in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s following a collision between a car and three cyclists in Co Cork on Wednesday night.
The collision happened shortly after 8pm on the R627, a regional road in the Westpark area of Midleton.
The Garda Press Office said the car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.
Gardaí said a man was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He was released as investigations are ongoing.
READ MORE
Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok
PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among early starters
Galway’s persistently high rents to be investigated by RTB following ‘concerning’ trends in new data
Look inside: Former RTÉ presenter’s Glenageary home with French countryside-style garden for €2.25m
Emergency services were called to the crash site and the road was closed for a forensic examination. It has since reopened.
The cyclists were treated for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.