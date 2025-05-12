Ireland weather: Met Éireann cancels status yellow warning for thunderstorms

The showers and thunderstorms were anticipated to move west throughout the evening. Photograh: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Met Éireann has cancelled a status yellow warning for thunderstorms in Dublin and Wicklow on Monday night.

Met Éireann had warned of potential lightening and thunderstorms, which were anticipated to move West throughout the evening.

In an update shortly after 9pm on Monday, it said scattered showers will now track westwards across Leinster and Munster, clearing before midnight to leave it mostly dry and clear.

The sunshine is due to return on Tuesday and most places will be warm and sunny, with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees. It will be warmest in the west and north, with a light to moderate easterly breeze. Some scattered showers will develop in the south and west.

Wednesday will also start out sunny, but showers are due to develop in the west and southwest later on, with highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees. It will be coolest near the east coast.

By Thursday, temperatures may reach up to 23 degrees, Met Éireann said, on what is forecast to be a dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Friday will also be sunny and dry, with temperatures set to reach 21 degrees.

High pressure will likely become dominant through the weekend, with fine conditions and daytime high temperatures in high teens or low 20s.