Garda Kevin Flatley was a ‘gentleman’ with ‘grá’ for GAA and helping others, says local club

Garda Kevin Flatley died on-duty on Sunday, after being hit by a motorcycle while carrying out a checkpoint in north Dublin. Photograph: O’Dwyers GAA Club

Garda Kevin Flatley has been described as “an absolute gentleman” who played a huge part in his local GAA club, “always lending a hand when he could”.

O’Dwyers GAA club in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, said the Garda’s “grá for GAA and helping others shone through in every conversation”.

“He was a dedicated coach with our u10 girls team, encouraging the players at all times and bringing great energy,” the club said.

Garda Flatley (49) died on Sunday after being hit by a motorcycle while carrying out a checkpoint near Lanestown in north Co Dublin, just before 1pm.

A member of the Roads Policing Unit, he was conducting a speed checkpoint in the area when the incident occurred.

Garda Flatley lived in the Balbriggan area with his wife Una and their children Aoife and Erin, who are both members of O’Dwyers GAA club. He is also survived by his parents.

Garda Flatley took part in social football and adult Irish conversation sessions within the GAA club, with chairman Dave Rooney describing him as patient and caring with younger players, and who “always had a smile and a positive word for the girls”.

An officer leaves flowers near to the scene where Garda Kevin Flatley died after being hit by a motorcycle as he was recording vehicles' speeds on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA Wire

Garda Flatley was a well-respected member of the force with 26 years of experience. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he had been a “very faithful public servant” and was a “well-known and well-liked member of the force”.

Garda Flatley was engaged in roads policing since 2018 and was a “very professional and proficient officer”, the commissioner added, describing Sunday as “a desperately sad day”.

Garda Flatley is understood to have worked in Roscommon, as well as Blanchardstown and Pearse Street Garda stations, prior to joining the roads policing unit.

Niall Hodgins, vice president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said he had been “inundated” with calls about Garda Flatley’s integrity and character.

Mr Hodgins said he had worn his uniform with “dignity, courage and pride” and his presence “enriched all the stations that he served in”.

“His kindness touched everybody that knew him,” Mr Hodgins told RTÉ Radio 1.

Kevin Bolger, deputy general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGSI), was a former colleague of Garda Flatley, having first met him in the early 2000s.

He described him as “a lovely gentleman” who initially worked in community policing, where “numerous tributes” were paid to him, before he went on to roads policing.

Mr Bolger said the roads make “a very dangerous working environment” and “learnings should be taken from every tragedy”.

Fingal County Council has opened a book of condolences for members of the public who wish to express their sympathies to the family of Garda Flatley. It is available at the reception desks of County Hall in Swords and Civic Offices in Blanchardstown.