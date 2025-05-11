Second teenager dies after incident while swimming off Donegal coast

A multi-agency search led by the Irish Coast Guard was launched, supported by the RNLI and a Coast Guard helicopter from Sligo

A second teenager has died following a swimming incident in Co Donegal on Saturday.

A search and rescue mission was mounted off the Inishowen Peninsula on Saturday afternoon when three teenagers aged between 16 and 19 got into difficulty in the sea at about 4pm.

The alert was raised by a passer-by, sparking a sea rescue operation involving both volunteers and members of the emergency services.

One of the teenagers managed to swim to shore while another was later taken from the water.

The third young man could not be found. His body was later recovered from the water between an area known as Ned’s Point and Fahan at about 9pm on Saturday night.

The second teenager taken from the sea by rescuers and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A third man is understood to be in hospital.

Two RNLI lifeboats were assisted by teams from Mulroy and Greencastle coastguard units with further help by up to a dozen local yachts.

The multi-agency search included the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo along with the RNLI lifeboat from Buncrana and a number of local yachts.

Prayers were said at local masses this morning for three young men and their families.

Local county councillor Jack Murray said there were no words to describe how the community in Buncrana felt following the tragedy.

He praised the work of local volunteers as well as all of the emergency services who assisted in the search and rescue operation.

He said “Our emergency services have once again demonstrated courage and professionalism in unthinkable circumstances.

“We have been hit with so many tragedies and horrendous events in this area. Each time the emergency services are called upon, they stand up without fail.”