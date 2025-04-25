Leaving Cert student (18) dies after car enters river in Co Tipperary

The road from the Lady Gregory Pub on the N24 Cahir – Bansha Road to Kilmoyler remains closed. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A Leaving Cert student (18) has died after the car she was driving hit a wall and entered a river in Co Tipperary this morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Kilaldry Bridge in the townland of Kilmoyler, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí along with a sub-aqua team and Tipperary Fire and Rescue were alerted after the student failed to return to her home in Clonmel.

It is understood the car hit a low wall and was flipped into the Aherlow river.

The Ford Fiesta was discovered in the river in the early hours of the morning. A Garda sub aqua team located the 18 year old and her body was recovered from the river at 4.45am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Tipperary University Hospital (TUH) where a postmortem will be carried out.

The alarm was raised by the teenager’s family when she failed to return home from a Leaving Cert study group in her boyfriend’s home.

Members of the study group were able to track her journey on an app and located where her car had stopped travelling.

The road from the Lady Gregory Pub on the N24 Cahir – Bansha Road to Kilmoyler remains closed to allow for a technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses close to the area to contact them at Cahir Garda station on 052-7445630.