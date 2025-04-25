Ireland weather: sunshine is coming but not in time for the weekend

Ireland weather: Eoin Kelly, Oisín McMahon, Alannah Kelly and John Kelly from Carlow with Cookie the dog exploring the woods near the Hell Fire Club in the Dublin Mountains during a fine weather spell. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

There is good weather coming – but it may not arrive in time for the weekend.

That’s according to Met Éireann which said rain and showers will persist in most areas on Friday with “more showers and patches of rain” across Saturday and Sunday.

The national forecaster said there will be “a bit more in the way of dry weather too, as high pressure starts to move closer to us”.

“It does look like that’ll bring some dry and bright weather for the early days of next week,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy.

READ MORE

But the immediate prospects are for a wet morning almost everywhere with some mist and hill fog.

It is expected to be brightest in the west today with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 11 to 16 degrees today.

On Saturday mist and fog are expected to clear slowly but may linger on in some southern and eastern coasts through the day. Otherwise, it will be a bright day with spells of sunshine and just the odd light shower.

It will turn cloudy in the west and northwest later in the afternoon with patchy rain developing. The highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, fresher on western coasts.

On Sunday any rain will clear in the morning followed by sunny spells and well scattered showers. The highest temperatures will be 14 to 18 degrees, but feeling a little chillier in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday should see conditions brighten further with hazy spells of sunshine developing. It is expected to be dry in most areas. The highest temperatures will be 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southerly winds easing light later.

Current indications suggest that Tuesday will be a warm and sunny day with the outlook offering “a good deal of uncertainty” for the rest of next week.