Loreto seal third successive Hockey League with Queens win

The Loreto squad after winning their third EY Hockey League title in a row on Sunday. Photograph: Adrian Boehm

Loreto wrapped up their third EY Hockey League title in a row on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Queens at Beaufort, becoming the most successful club in the competition since its inaugural year in 2009.

They had to recover from the mother of all upsets on Saturday, when they lost the first game of their campaign to bottom club Pembroke Wanderers.

But having already built up a sizeable safety net over second-placed Railway Union, they completed the job with three games to spare, Anna Horan, Christina Hamill and Siofra O’Brien getting their goals.