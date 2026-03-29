Sport

Loreto seal third successive Hockey League with Queens win

Champions survive early shock against Pembroke Wanderers to win title with three games to spare

The Loreto squad after winning their third EY Hockey League title in a row on Sunday. Photograph: Adrian Boehm
The Loreto squad after winning their third EY Hockey League title in a row on Sunday. Photograph: Adrian Boehm
Mary Hannigan
Sun Mar 29 2026 - 20:221 MIN READ

Loreto wrapped up their third EY Hockey League title in a row on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Queens at Beaufort, becoming the most successful club in the competition since its inaugural year in 2009.

They had to recover from the mother of all upsets on Saturday, when they lost the first game of their campaign to bottom club Pembroke Wanderers.

But having already built up a sizeable safety net over second-placed Railway Union, they completed the job with three games to spare, Anna Horan, Christina Hamill and Siofra O’Brien getting their goals.

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Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times