Taoiseach hails refurbishment of Cork castle as boost to cultural tourism in the area

Barryscourt Castle was officially reopened by Toaiseach Micheál Martin and Minister of State Kevin Moran after extensive conservation works. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed the re-opening of a medieval castle following extensive conservation work as a major addition to the tourism offering in Cork.

Mr Martin said Barryscourt Castle, a tower house built by the Anglo-Norman Barry family near Carrigtwohill in east Cork, promises to be a cornerstone of Cork’s cultural tourism following careful conservation work by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

“As a proud Cork native, I am delighted to see Barryscourt Castle, a landmark of our county’s rich history, conserved to its former glory. This castle holds a special place in Cork’s heritage, and its reopening is a moment of pride for the region,” he said.

The OPW has said admission to the castle will be free for the 2025 season.

Built between 1392 and 1420 during the reign of the 7th Lord Barry, John Ciotach Barry, Barryscourt survived many attacks including in the 1580s when David Barry partially destroyed it during the Desmond Rebellion to prevent it falling into the hands of English adventurer Walter Raleigh.

During the Irish Confederate War between 1641 and 1653, Barryscourt Castle was once again successfully attacked by English forces, and cannon balls lodged in the wall above the Castle entrance are still visible today.

The Barryscourt Trust was founded in 1987 to conserve and develop what was then a ruined building in a potential heritage site, but the castle was eventually taken over by the OPW which was forced to close the building in 2016 due to structural concerns.

Barryscourt Castle has since undergone conservation works, including extensive regrouting, repointing of 17kms of a stone facade, and restoration of leadwork to address water entering the building.

Minister for the Office of Public Works Kevin Moran said the meticulous conservation work “not only safeguards the castle’s fabric but also enhances the visitor experience”.

Last October the OPW revealed to Cork Beo that the cost of the conservation work to date was about €1.27 million.