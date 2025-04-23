Michael O’Brien, former lord mayor of Clonmel and abuse survivor, has died

Michael O’Brien, a former lord mayor of Clonmel and sex abuse survivor has died.

He appeared on RTÉ’s Questions and Answers programme in May 2009 where he outlined in detail his experiences of being abused as a child in St Joseph’s Industrial School in Co Tipperary.

Mr O’Brien spoke out following the publication of the Ryan report into clerical abuse.

The report came a decade after the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse was set up by the government.

Thousands of complaints were heard by the commission from former residents of predominantly Catholic institutions.

The Commission found that such abuse was endemic in boys’ institutions, and in some residential institutions.

During the RTÉ programme, Mr O’Brien revealed how his own experiences with the commission went.

He explained that he tried to take his own life after spending five days at the commission.

The late mayor of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel died today at his sister Geraldine’s residence. He was predeceased by his wife Mary.

His death notice on rip.ie reads: “Michael (former Mayor of Clonmel), sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family Geraldine, Peter, Martin and Catriona, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.”

Mr O’Brien will be reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home from Wednesday at 5pm until 7pm with removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel for 10am Requiem Mass at followed by interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Another former lord mayor of Clonmel Darren Ryan described Mr O’Brien as giving “so much to so many during his lifetime”.