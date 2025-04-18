Police in North urge people not to disturb breeding or nesting birds

The PSNI has called on people not to disturb breeding or nesting birds, such as the lapwing (pictured) over the Easter weekend. Photograph: Beth Mullier/RSPB/PA Wire

Police in the North have urged people not to disturb breeding or nesting birds over the Easter weekend.

Breeding waders have sharply declined over recent years, with the fall in the number of curlews, lapwings, redshanks and snipes considered a conservation concern.

These birds nest in a variety of habitats including wet grassland, cultivated land, wet upland heath, bogs, fens and clearings within reed beds and coastal salt marsh.

The PSNI issued the call ahead of the Easter weekend and World Curlew Day on Monday, April 21st.

The PSNI reminded people of the legal protection around these birds’ nests, in particular when the nests are in use or being built.

PSNI lead for rural and wildlife crime Supt Johnston McDowell called on people to respect bird populations while out over the Easter weekend.

“In recent years we have seen some disturbances in Co Fermanagh and particularly in the Upper Lough Erne area, with people and dogs on private land noted to have disrupted, and in some instances damaged, areas in which birds such as rare curlews are known to nest and produce their young,” he said.

West conservation manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds NI Sean Woods said early spring is “a critical time” for ground nesting waders as it is breeding season.

“These birds already face a multitude of threats and it is vital we support them and give them every possible chance to nest and rear young,” he said.

“Repeated disturbance at this time of year, especially when dogs are involved, could result in birds abandoning their breeding territories and nests.”

Mr McDowell added: “Any reported wildlife crime will be taken seriously and appropriately dealt with and investigated accordingly.

“We also encourage anyone with information relating to disturbance of ground nesting birds, to report this on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport – PA