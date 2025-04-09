Grand National party shows no sign of ending for jubilant Mullins

Grand National winning horse Nick Rockett and jockey Patrick Mullins with owner Stewart Andrew and trainer Willie Mullins (second from left) during the 2025 Aintree Grand National winner's homecoming in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Willie Mullins was still in dreamland over that emotional day when the “stars aligned”, as his Grand National champion Nick Rockett received a hero’s reception during his homecoming parade through the village of Leighlinbridge.

It may have been the third time the master of Closutton has conquered Aintree, but given Nick Rockett was partnered by his amateur son Patrick, it was a victory all the more special and all the more emotional for one of racing’s most decorated names.

“It was a very emotional and special day for us all,” said Mullins. “It was sinking in from the Canal Turn that it might be on.

“I would have loved to have had ma [Maureen Mullins] there and both my parents and when I knew Patrick was going to win you just think about all the people who would have really enjoyed seeing it.

“In this game so many things can go wrong, yet here it was unfolding in front of my eyes.

“When you add it all together it was like throwing double sixes, six times in a row, or a manager sticking his son on the pitch and scoring a goal in a World Cup final or an All-Ireland final. It was a day of just pure emotion.”

Mullins would achieve the remarkable feat of saddling not only the one-two-three in the Grand National thanks to the performances of defending champion I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West, but also added the fifth and seventh for good measure in an achievement being compared to Michael Dickinson’s ‘famous five’ in the 1983 Gold Cup.

However, for Mullins he only had eyes for one horse during the race, as his son wrote his name into the Aintree record books.

Mullins added: “For me it was all about Patrick. I didn’t even realise until 20 minutes after the race we were third, fifth and seventh. That’s where my head space was at that time.

Willie Mullins in Leighlinbridge on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“I’d been watching Patrick all the way through the race, number one because he’s my son, and two, well you can’t watch them all.

“The only worry I had was when I Am Maximus came up beside him at the elbow, but when he started to extend I was thinking bar him doing a Devon Loch he was home and hosed.

“In Patrick’s lifetime, with his weight, he could have only had two or three goes at the National yet to get a horse of that ability and then give it such an exquisite ride, I was so proud.

“When you are a father who puts up their son, if he does anything wrong, everyone will jump on it and say you should have put up a professional, but he did everything right.

“Paul [Townend] was nearly going to ride Nick Rockett, but then I Am Maximus came alive, so Paul stuck with him, which meant Nick Rockett came free for Patrick and the stars aligned at the right time.”

Joining the trainer for the parade were the winning jockey and Bradford-born owner Stewart Andrew, whose late wife Sadie went to school with Mullins before their paths crossed many years later, leading to the purchase of Nick Rockett – the pride and joy of delighted groom Katie Walton.

Mullins admitted to feeling the pace of the post-Aintree celebrations, but more were planned long into the night to toast Nick Rockett’s triumph – with Mullins even wishing his great friend Nicky Henderson could join him at the Lord Bagenal Inn after they were seen happily singing away following the Cheltenham Festival.

“It’s been tough having to celebrate with everyone, but we’re managing!” quipped the master of Closutton.

“So far it has been relatively quiet, but I think the parade will carry on until after midnight if you know what I mean. Unfortunately Nicky Henderson is not coming over though so we can’t do another duet – we’re concentrating now on our Christmas album.

“The horse is called Knickers here, so Katie Walton is parading her knickers through Leighlinbridge – it’s what Katie has named him!

“I’m always surprised how far these people travel for these events and hopefully we will all get to have a few drinks.

“Patrick and the jockeys have been going to lots of different places and celebrating – they did Kilkenny on Monday night I think it was. But tonight will hopefully be the big party.” – PA