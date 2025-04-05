Patrick Mullins secures emotional win for father Willie as Nick Rockett takes Grand National

Nick Rockett led home an incredible one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick, the 33-1 shot Nick Rockett proved too strong for stablemate and defending champion I Am Maximus in the four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece.

Grangeclare West took third to round out a clean sweep of the podium places for the Closutton team.

Nick Rockett was clearly travelling strongly coming to the final fence and he galloped away from topweight I Am Maximus to win by two and a half lengths. There was a further half-length back to Grangeclare West in third, with Iroko taking fourth as the 13-2 favourite.

Patrick Mullins told ITV Racing: “I had too good a start and was having to take him back all the way. I was wondering at Canal Turn had I lost too much ground, but he just jumped fantastic.

“Then I was there too soon and it is a long way from the back of the last with Paul Townend [on I Am Maximus] on my outside.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, I know it’s a cliche but when I was five or six years old, reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is very special.”

Patrick Mullins is the latest in the family to have won the race, with his cousins David and Emmet having won the race, the former as a jockey with Rule The World and the Latter as a trainer with Noble Yeats.

He added: “David and Emmet have already won it so I’m level with them, so [cousin] Danny will have to pull his finger out now.”

Nick Rockett was dismounted after the line and the winning rider added: “The horse is fine and I wouldn’t mind going for a cold bath now myself.

“He’s just a brilliant horse. He’d be one of the smallest in the field but he’s as brave as a lion.”

Willie Mullins was notably emotional and added: “That was some result. It’s lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to win it, it’s unbelievable.”

