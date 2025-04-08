Tributes paid to teenager fatally struck by tractor

A teenager was killed after being struck by a tractor on Monday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who was killed after being struck by a tractor in Beaufort, Co Kerry, on Monday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident involving the pedestrian at Beaufort Bridge at around 7.30pm.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named locally as Michael Coffey who was aged in his early teens.

In a post on social media his aunt Mary wrote: “Rest in peace my handsome nephew Michael. Gone too soon. Fly high and watch over your daddy and mammy. Only one Michael Coffey simply the best my nephew.”

Friends also paid tribute. One friend wrote: “Rip Michael, one of the nicest young fellas you could ever talk to sorry for the family loss.”

Another said: “This is one cruel world we live in. Only talking to you yesterday with your mother and sister telling us all about going to a concert. Oh God why lovely young fella. My heart breaks for his family.”

Mr Coffey’s body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road has been closed for technical examination by gardaí, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, and asked for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area of Beaufort Bridge, Co Kerry, between 7pm and 7.45pm to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr Coffey becomes the 43rd person and the 10th pedestrian to be killed on Irish roads so far this year. That figure is 12 deaths fewer than the same period last year.