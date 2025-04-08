Renewed appeal for information on killing of Emer O’Loughlin

Gardaí are using the 20th anniversary of the death of Co Clare woman, Emer O’Loughlin (23), to appeal for information which may help find a man who owned the mobile home in which she died.

Ms O’Loughlin’s remains were found in the mobile home where she lived with her boyfriend at Ballybornagh, Tubber, on April 8th, 2005.

The mobile home, which belonged to a man named John Griffin, had been completely destroyed by fire. Tests on Ms O’Loughlin’s remains indicated she died a violent death.

Gardaí are seeking help to trace Mr Griffin, formerly of the Mervue area of Galway City. The last confirmed sighting of him was on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.

READ MORE

John ‘Fozzie’ Griffin. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Mr Griffin was described as being 180cm in height (5ft 11in), and now 57 years of age. He is of a slight build and bald on the top of his head.

He often wore a beard, which was shaved off on occasion and he has a distinctive Egyptian ‘Eye of Horus’ tattoo on his throat area. He speaks with a local accent.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to John Griffin, also known as ‘Fozzie’, or who might know his present location, is asked to contact the Garda.

Gardaí said although Mr Griffin’s clothes were found on the coast, the force had never received a missing-person report in respect of him, Extensive searches were conducted along the coastline following the discovery of his clothing, but he has never been sighted nor has his body ever been recovered.

Gardaí said Ms O’Loughlin’s family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and are asking for assistance in order to find closure.

Emer O’Loughlin. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

They would like to hear from anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, even if they have spoken to the Garda already. A spokesman said “due to the passage of time”, people “may now feel better placed to assist with the investigation”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.