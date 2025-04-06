‘Deliberate’ wildfire sees residents evacuated from Co Down homes

Firefighters worked overnight to contain a fire near the Mourne Mountains. Photograph: NIFRS/X

A large fire that led to families being evacuated from their homes in Co Down on Saturday night is believed to have been started deliberately, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

The significant wildfire in Hilltown, near the Mourne Mountains, was declared a major incident.

At the height of operations, 15 fire appliances and more than 100 firefighters worked in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the night to bring the large wildfire under control.

As a precaution a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads, whilst the fire was brought under control.

Chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said: “At 5pm on Saturday 5th April, 2025, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service mobilised to a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

“At 3am on Sunday, NIFRS began reducing resources at an ongoing wildfire incident on the Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

“The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate.”

The fire service said it has received a total of 741 calls to its control centre from midnight on Thursday until late Saturday night.

An Amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland. – PA