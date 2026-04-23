Ireland

Man (56) dies in house fire in Co Cork

Man, who lived alone, killed in incident at his home at Knocknagoun, near village of Rylane

21/01/2015 - NEWS - Generic stock pictures of an Ambulance from the National Ambulance Service.search words Medicine, medical, hospital, A&E, Accident and Emergency, Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times AMBULANCE ... STOCK..... FILE...
Both Cork County Fire Service units and National Ambulance Service personnel attended at the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson
Barry Roche
Thu Apr 23 2026 - 18:371 MIN READ

A 56-year-old man has died in a house fire in Co Cork.

The man, who lived alone, was fatally injured in the house fire which broke out at his home at Knocknagoun, about 2km from Rylane village in mid-Cork.

The emergency services were alerted when the fire was spotted just before 1pm. Both Cork County Fire Service units and National Ambulance Service personnel attended at the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at the property, which had been extensively damaged. Paramedics were unable to assist the man and he was pronounced dead.

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The body of the man has since been removed by a local undertaker to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem which is expected to take place on Friday.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and a garda technical team have begun a forensic examination of the house. Gardaí are satisfied that there was nothing suspicious about the blaze.

Investigators say that they will now prepare a file including both the postmortem results and the garda technical examination report for an inquest at Cork County Coroner’s Court.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times