Man (70s) dies as fire breaks in Co Monaghan housing complex

Members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene in Co Monaghan. Photograph: iStock
Sarah Burns
Wed Apr 02 2025 - 14:17

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Co Monaghan on Tuesday night.

Members of An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene in the Mullach Glas housing complex at around 8pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement on Wednesday.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

