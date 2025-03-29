Just six people turn up for Tesla protest in Dublin

Four gardaí turned out for the protest in Sandyford. File image. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Six protesters turned out for a demonstration against the Tesla brand in Dublin on Saturday.

The protest at the Tesla showroom in Sandyford was called to show resistance to the policies of Tesla owner and US presidential adviser Elon Musk.

The call followed a wave of protests – some violent – targeting Tesla facilities in the US and internationally in recent weeks.

But there was little sign of any disturbance in Sandyford on Saturday as two uniformed Garda officers sitting in patrol car down the street from the Tesla showroom, and a further two officers in an unmarked car at the other end of the street, almost outnumbered the protests.

As a “decentralised” movement there were no organisers, no banners, no speeches and nobody to welcome those few who turned up.

One man who said he lived locally said he observed cars being moved from the front of the Tesla premises earlier on Saturday. The man said he was there to show opposition to the policies of Mr Musk and US president Donald Trump.

Celeste Marin, a US citizen living in Ireland, said she objected to Mr Musk.

“He is an unelected and improperly appointed private businessman using his wealth, gained in part through Tesla, to illegally destroy US government institutions and to illegally take away taxpayer resources from people that the US government has allocated them to, and to further enrich himself.”

She said Mr Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was “a threat to the security of all Americans because Musk illegally gave unqualified people access to our personal data, including through social security and the IRS [Internal Revenue Service tax authority]”.

Ms Marin also said: “I would like to see him bankrupt because money is the only thing he cares about.”

A similar protest outside the Tesla showrooms at Boucher Road, Belfast, was peaceful, a PSNI spokesman said.

Elsewhere, protesters have been vocal – even turning to violence – in their criticism of Mr Musk’s role in the US government. Websites such as teslatakedown.com have been discouraging people from buying Teslas while urging investors to sell Tesla shares.