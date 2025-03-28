Shockwaves from Myanmar earthquake reach Ireland

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar was so powerful that it was picked up by seismometers in Ireland.

The earthquake, which occurred at 6.21am Irish time, centred near Myanmar’s second city of Mandalay. The tremor was so powerful that a seven-storey building in Thailand’s capital Bangkok collapsed.

The shock wave took 33 minutes to reach Ireland. The Irish National Seismic Network monitors in Tipperary and Mayo showed a notable spike in earthquake activity at 6.54am this morning.

Seismograms situated in Valentia, Co Kerry, and Dublin showed sound wave readings over a 15-minute period, emphasising the magnitude of the earthquake, according to the website weatheire.com.

The Irish Embassy in Thailand, which also represents Myanmar, has urged Irish citizens in need of consular assistance can contact the Embassy on +66 2 016 1360.

“We encourage citizens to follow the instructions of local authorities in the event of an emergency,” the embassy added.

Irish PE teacher Leona Kelly, who is based in Bangkok, told RTÉ News that the tremors lasted about 30 seconds. “The sports hall that was in was shaking significantly. The kids were starting to scream,” she said.

Data captured by the Irish National Seismic Network show a spike in seismic activity just before 7am this morning

“Initially people were quite shook. Now it is more nervous apprehension in case there are any aftershocks.

“There was significant shaking of buildings. High rises were swaying. Swimming pools were overflowing. The first thing I did was text my family as I knew they would be freaking out.”

