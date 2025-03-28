Ireland weather: Mix of sun and showers for weekend, says Met Éireann

Temperatures will reach up to 15 degrees in some areas over the weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

There will be a mix of sun and showers over the weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Occasional light rain and showers are expected in the coming days, but overall there will be plenty of dry weather.

It will be cool and breezy today with sunshine and fairly widespread showers developing this morning, some heavy and with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will ease and become more isolated later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from eight to 11 degrees.

It’s expected to be mostly dry tonight with some isolated showers at first. Patchy rain and drizzle will move into western and southwestern areas by the morning. Lowest temperatures will range from one to five degrees.

It will be bright or sunny in the east early tomorrow but otherwise outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, particularly in the southwest and west, are expected in the morning.

The rain will ease as it spreads eastwards across the country along with some mist and fog. A clearance to drier and brighter conditions will develop in the northwest in the early afternoon, extending southeastwards throughout the rest of the day.

Temperatures will reach up to 15 degrees in some areas with moderate south to southwest winds developing.

Saturday night will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees.

Sunday is expected to be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

It will turn mostly cloudy on Sunday night but is due to be mainly dry with just a few light showers, particularly in the northwest. Temperatures will dip to five degrees in some places.