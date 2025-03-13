Girl injured in Parnell Square stabbing does not remember the attack, family says

Four people were injured in multiple stabbings outside Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square in 2023. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The girl who was critically injured in a knife attack on Parnell Square in Dublin does not seem to remember the attack, her family has said.

The child, who was aged five at the time of the attack, spent more than nine months in Temple Street children’s hospital before being released.

The family have been sharing updates on a GoFundMe page, set up following the incident, which has raised almost €130,000.

In their most recent update on Thursday, they said the girl’s recovery is continuing and she is making steady progress.

“We had an appointment at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, as an outpatient, and I was rather uncomfortable with the thought of going back there after so long,” the post read.

“But, one must persevere. Getting off the Luas, I decided to walk past the school and where the incident had happened. Our little girl doesn’t seem to remember, or have any trauma from the day, but I was apprehensive.

“Once we had walked past, I felt relieved, almost as if we had come full circle, breaking whatever bad energy had been left there on November, 23rd, 2023. We can do hard things.

“And I see this every day with our little girl: she can now hold a paintbrush and, with some assistance, create beautiful art. She can sit on my lap and hold her head up high for several minutes.

“She can engage with us in conversation with her eyes, smiles, and sounds resembling words. She can laugh at silly things and cry during sad moments in her favourite movies. She can decide what she wants to do (and clearly what she doesn’t).

“Communication has taken a whole new level. The important thing is, despite the heartache and challenges, never to give up.”

The multiple stabbings outside Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square left two other young children and a carer injured.