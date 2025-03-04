Ireland weather: February’s 11 sunless days matches 1969 record

There were 11 consecutive days without any sunshine at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin between Saturday, February 8th and Tuesday 18th. The dull stretch ties the record for consecutive sunless days at Dublin Airport which previously occurred in March 1969, Met Éireann said in its provisional weather statement for February.

The skies were not as grey elsewhere during the month, with nearly all available sunshine totals above their long term averages.

The percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 98 per cent at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, to 134 per cent, at Shannon Airport, Co Clare. Monthly sunshine totals were highest at Belmullet, Co Mayo, with 97.3 hours.

The number of dull days ranged from seven days at Belmullet to 14 days at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

February 2025 was mild overall with an average temperature of 7.02 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

The average temperature was 1.02 degrees above the most recent long-term average which was based on the years 1991-2020.

It was also 1.89 degrees above the 1961-1990 long term average, lending support to the theory that the trend in temperature for our Februarys is to get warmer.

Last month was the 16th warmest on record since 1900.

The warmest February remains 1998 with an average temperature of 8.50 degrees. The coldest February was 1947 with an average temperature of 1.06 degrees.

Provisional rainfall data shows February had an average of 129.8mm or 122 per cent of the 1991-2020 long term average. This equates to 135 per cent of the 1981-2010 long term average.

Rainfall conditions varied between wet in the south to relatively dry in parts of the midlands and north. The majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their 1991-2020 long term averages.

Malin Head in Co Donegal had just two-thirds of its annual average rainfall, while Cork Airport recorded levels at 220 per cent of the long term average. The month’s wettest day was also recorded at Cork Airport with 36.6mm of rainfall on Sunday 23rd.

It was a very windy month due to a number of storms.

Monthly average wind speeds ranged from 7.6 knots (14.1km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork and Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon to 17.7 knots (32.8km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

Gales were reported on the 1st, 3rd, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 26th with up to strong gale winds reported on Sunday 23rd.

The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at a few of Met Éireann’s weather stations to five days at Belmullet, Co Mayo. The number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero at most stations to 1 day at Roche’s Point, Co Cork and Belmullet, Co Mayo, both on Sunday 23rd.

The month’s highest gust was reported at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry on Thursday 20th with 59 knots (109km/h).

The month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 44 knots (82km/h) at Belmullet, Co Mayo on Sunday 23rd.