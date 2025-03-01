Ireland weather: Week of mild and mostly dry conditions in store

The weather will remain relatively settled and mild with a lot of dry weather, says Met Éireann. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Met Éireann has indicated that the weather will remain relatively settled and mild with a lot of dry weather up to and including the middle of next week.

On Saturday, outbreaks of rain will continue to move slowly south-eastwards, becoming light and patchy as it does so. Some sunny spells will follow into Connacht and Ulster this afternoon with highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

The night will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. The best of the clear spells will be in Connacht and Ulster with lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees with light breezes and some frost and icy patches. Patches of mist and fog are also expected, mainly over the northern half of the country.

On Sunday morning, frost, ice, mist and fog will clear giving a mainly dry day with some sunny spells and perhaps one or two isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees are forecast with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

There will be some clear spells for a time tomorrow night but cloud will increase from the northwest bringing a little patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly into parts of Ulster and west Connacht.

Lowest temperatures will be in the region of one to five degrees in the east and south and between five and eight degrees in the west and north.

Winds will be mostly light to moderate southwesterly, fresh for a time in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. While there will be a lot of dry weather overall, a little patchy light rain and drizzle is anticipated at times, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster.

A few bright or hazy sunny spells are possible at times further to the south and east with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

It is set to be mostly dry on Monday night, with just a few lingering patches of light rain and drizzle for a time in parts of the west and north.

Some clear spells will develop, mainly further to the south and east. However, cloud will build again in the west and north with lowest temperatures of two to eight degrees.

Tuesday will be dry in most places, but some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will move into parts of Ulster and west Connacht later in the day.

Overall it will be rather cloudy, with some bright or sunny spells of sunshine with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. While a lot of dry weather is likely, there will be some rain and drizzle, mainly in the west and north. Lowest temperatures will range from five to ten degrees.

Wednesday will continue mostly cloudy for a time but dry apart from a little patchy light rain and drizzle in the north and northwest. It’s likely to become brighter from the south through the day with some sunny spells developing, especially further south with highest temperatures of 11 to 13.

There is some uncertainty in the timing but it is anticipated that it will become more unsettled either from Thursday or Friday. Some heavy, possibly thundery showers and rain is likely at that stage.