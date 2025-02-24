Man (60s) dies working on farm in Co Donegal

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been killed in a workplace accident in Co Donegal.

The man, who is in his 60s, was working on a farm in Newtowncunningham when the incident occurred.

Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene at around 1pm.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, is a well-known farmer in the area.

The man’s body is due to be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been informed of the tragedy.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said investigations are ongoing.